ROCKPORT — There go those dollars you’ve saved up.
Rockports “Pay for Parking” season begins this Saturday, April 15, and runs through Nov. 15.
Parking rates will be $1 per hour except on Beach Street, where parking will cost $2 per hour.
Meters and pay stations will be enforced daily, including on Sundays and holidays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At Back Beach, fees will be charged from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Since April 2021, Rockport has used the Passport Parking app as a pay-by-phone option. A video on how to use the app, may be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MThHrcDET0o.
Free parking is available, on a seasonal basis, at the Blue Gate Meadow Parking Lot, 5 Blue Gate Lane. The lot entrance is approximately 1½ miles from the Gloucester/Rockport town line on Route 127 (Upper Main Street) and about ¼-mile past the Rockport Visitor Information Center. From the parking lot, it about a ¾-mile walk or trolley ride to downtown Rockport.
From July 1 through Labor Day, the CATA trolley runs between the parking lot and downtown Rockport and costs $1 per person each way (50 cents for seniors 60 and older and for those with disabilities). Children 5 and younger are free.
The trolley runs approximately every 15 to 20 minutes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays through Wednesdays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
