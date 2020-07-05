Peabody Essex Museum reopens to the public July 18

SALEM — With Massachusetts now moving into Phase 3 of its reopening plan — which allows museums, movie theaters and gyms to reopen — the Peabody Essex Museum says it will open its doors again to the public later this month with enhanced health and safety protocols in place.
The first part of Phase 3 begins Monday, but the museum won't officially reopen until Saturday, July 18, according to an announcement.
Prior to that, two preview days will be given to museum members, patrons and contributors to the #WeArePEM campaign — which provided memberships to more than 300 caregivers at Salem Hospital — on July 16 and 17.
All museum staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice physical distancing, wash their hands frequently, and follow posted health and safety measures, such as floor decals that reinforce distancing and posted occupancy limits for each gallery.
Admittance to the museum will also be via advance ticketing that is timed to ensure occupancy levels remain low.
“For more than 220 years, PEM has been offering experiences that ground us and propel us forward. During the pandemic, PEM has worked to be a beacon of light and inspiration for the community by sharing and encouraging creativity," said museum CEO Brian Kennedy. "Now it’s time to get back to what we do best: providing in-person encounters with art and culture that stir the imagination and spark important conversations.
“After months of quarantine, stepping into PEM’s soaring, sunlit spaces, and communing with art and with friends, will remind you why you love museums and why they are so important to our culture right now,” Kennedy added.
The museum will operate on a reduced Thursday through Sunday schedule at first, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and move to its regular Tuesday through Sunday schedule "when it is viable" to do so, according to the announcement.
Tickets will be on sale starting July 9 at my.pem.org/events or by calling 978-542-1511.
In addition to these measures, PEM says it has also increased the frequency and intensity of its disinfection efforts across the museum.
High-contact surfaces such as door handles, elevator buttons, railings, and restrooms are cleaned thoroughly multiple times per day and hand sanitizer and sanitized wipe dispensers have been installed throughout the museum and museum offices.
For the time being, there will be no coat check or locker service, either, so visitors are urged to plan accordingly.
In addition to PEM’s main campus, the Phillips Library Reading Room, at 306 Newburyport Turnpike in Rowley, reopens to the public on July 16. Environmental and public health protocols are in effect there as well. To learn more, visit pem.org/visit/library.
Special exhibits
The exhibition "Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle" has been extended through mid-August before it heads on national tour. Painted during the modern civil rights era, Lawrence’s 30 intimate panels interpret pivotal moments in the American Revolution and the early decades of the republic between 1770 and 1817.
Two other popular installations, "Charles Sandison: Figurehead 2.0" and Anila Quayyum Agha’s "All the Flowers Are for Me," envelop visitors in an immersive realm of light and shadow and provide opportunities for contemplation.
John Castelluccio may be contacted at jcastelluccio@gloucestertimes.com.