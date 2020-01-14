PEABODY — A Peabody man who was already on probation for possessing and distributing child pornography when he wrote what appeared to be a manual for pedophiles, including photos of children, was sentenced Monday to 10 more years in federal prison.
Raymond P. Scanzani, 62, formerly of 85 Andover St., pleaded guilty in October to possessing child pornography, a “how-to” manual on finding and “grooming” potential victims, including photographs, according to court papers.
The narrative was found on Scanzani’s computer, which, as a condition of his lifetime parole in a 2006 child pornography case, had monitoring software on it that would alert his probation officer of suspicious content.
He and his lawyer argued and lost a motion to prevent prosecutors from using the materials in the case, suggesting that to do so would violate Scanzani’s right to free expression.
Investigators had also found a camera with images on it.
Scanzani was on lifetime parole after serving an eight-year federal prison term for his involvement in downloading and sharing child pornography through services like Limewire, AOL and Yahoo in 2006, according to court papers.
In 2016, Scanzani had become involved in a plan with his sister to purchase the former site of the Espresso restaurant in Gloucester, as a silent partner. But the city revoked the liquor license it had issued after learning of Scanzani’s status on probation and the nature of the earlier case.
During Monday’s sentencing, Judge Dennis Saylor also revoked Scanzani’s probation in that 2006 case and imposed a concurrent four-month prison term.
Scanzani will be on lifetime parole again once he’s released in the 2018 case.
Scanzani was also assessed fines totaling $42,500 and court assessments totaling $5,400.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.