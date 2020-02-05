PEABODY — Construction along a 2-mile stretch of Lowell Street this week is expected to cause traffic delays and possibly detours.
Utility work to replace natural gas lines will take place on Lowell Street between the ramps for Routes 1 and 128, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
Peabody police say traffic will be delayed by construction crews in the roadway, which may be down to one lane at times. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.
— John Castelluccio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.