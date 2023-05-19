Gloucester District Court will be moving to its neighboring district in Peabody for 18 months beginning Monday while the seaport’s courthouse undergoes extensive renovations.
The 1 Lowell St. courthouse in Peabody will house the two districts in designated areas of the building while the Gloucester facility receives new mechanical systems, windows and improvements to make it more accessible, Trial Court Chief Justice Jeffrey A. Locke and Trial Court Administrator Thomas G. Ambrosino said in a statement.
Gloucester’s court will move into existing areas of the Peabody building that are located directly off the public lobby and public corridors, and will continue to operate independently of Peabody District Court. Signs will be put up to direct visitors to their proper locations.
“We don’t anticipate any issues, as appropriately sized spaces have been identified in the Peabody courthouse to allow the two courts to operate in parallel with each other,” said Erika Gully-Santiago, a public information officer for the state’s Supreme Judicial Court.
Both courts will have the same mailing address: 1 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960, and keep their own phone and fax numbers. The main phone number for the Peabody District Court is 978-532-3100 and the main phone number for the Gloucester District Court is 978-283-2620.
Gloucester’s courthouse at 197 Main St. was built in 1973 and is owned by the city of Gloucester. It will cost $19.3 million to renovate the building, which also houses the Gloucester Police Department.
The Gloucester building will be closed during the renovations.
Those who seek to obtain a restraining order, a harassment protection order or a civil commitment order for alcohol or substance use disorder from the Gloucester District Court during normal court hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) may do so at the Peabody courthouse, according to the statement.
Those who do NOT have transportation to Peabody and wish to petition the court for a Section 35 Involuntary Commitment, may contact the Gloucester Police Community Impact Unit at 978-325-5470 or email gpd-ciu@gloucester-ma.gov.
