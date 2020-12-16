PEM director to step down

SALEM — Brian Kennedy is stepping down as director and CEO of Peabody Essex Museum on Dec. 31, the museum announced Tuesday.
Kennedy is the second leader of Peabody Essex Museum since a merger formed it in 1992. He was hired in 2019 to replace longtime executive director Dan Monroe.
“After thirty years in museum leadership on three continents, this unprecedented period has given me insight and perspective into the profound changes that are happening in the world and I have decided to pursue a new challenge," said Kennedy in a statement Tuesday.
The museum's board will form a search committee to begin the process of identifying a new director and CEO. In the interim, Robert M. Monk Jr., PEM's chief of facilities operations, planning and security, will lead the museum.
More details about Kennedy's departure were not available on Tuesday. The museum tapped an outside public relations firm, Regan Communications, to handle media inquiries. Casey Sherman, senior vice president, said there would be no further comment beyond the initial announcement, and that Peabody Essex stands by its existing statements because the situation is "a personnel issue."
The announcement comes at the end of a difficult year for the museum — and the region — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 15% of the museum's staff, or 38 of its 260 employees, had been laid off as of June to make up for lost revenue. It's unclear if any additional layoffs have happened since. The museum was closed for about four months due to the pandemic, reopening to the public on July 18 under restrictions.
In the statement, Stuart Pratt, chair of the museum's board of trustees, said PEM remains in a strong position as it has adapted to operating under COVID-19. Pratt pointed to the Collections Center in Rowley and new wing that opened in 2019, as well as the museum's ongoing exhibits.
“Dr. Kennedy led the museum through the challenges associated with the pandemic crisis, began a strategic planning process, and continued work on diversity and inclusion," Pratt said.
Born in Dublin, Kennedy has held senior leadership positions at art museums around the world, including in Ireland, Australia and the United States. Before coming to Salem, he led the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio.
"The Peabody Essex Museum has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent decades, and is now positioned for its next phase as a global museum that enriches its local, regional and national communities," Kennedy said. "It has been an honor to lead the museum and I am proud of the work we have done."
