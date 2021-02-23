Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic have led Middleton Family Medical Center to completely change the way it approaches infectious diseases.
The primary care provider recently began administering COVID-19 tests under its newly constructed drive-thru canopy, and the center’s Dr. Mark Allara said the permanent structure will continue to play a vital role in how the practice functions post-pandemic.
“It will be here for as long as it doesn’t blow over,” Allara joked. “And of course our structural engineers are sure that won’t happen. It will be here, and this is how we plan to do all infectious disease testing going forward.”
He said the practice, located at the back of a small plaza across the street from Richardson’s Ice Cream on Route 114, will use the canopy to test patients for all sorts of infectious diseases including COVID-19, influenza and strep throat.
“So, if you thought you had strep throat two years ago, you would call and come into the office where you would sit next to three or four other people and potentially pass that gift on to other people who are here,” Allara said. “Then you go to the pharmacy to pick up your penicillin, potentially passing it on to a few more people.”
Now, he said, patients can set up an online video appointment with their doctor who will help them set up an appointment at the drive-through. Once under the canopy, patients will get swabbed and the office will test the sample on the spot and have a result in minutes. The practice is working with local pharmacies to ensure patients get any prescriptions delivered to their home rather than have patients pick up the medication in person.
“You will never have to come in contact with anyone else in the population, so just in terms of population disease management this just makes a lot more sense,” Allara said.
Under the canopy
The canopy is attached to the side of the building, and the roof is composed of motorized slates that can open and close in order to provide shelter from the elements, according to Brian McSweeney, the president and CEO of Andover-based McSweeney Construction, which built the structure.
“The really nice thing about the canopy is that if it happens to be a nice sunny day, the roof opens up,” McSweeney said, adding that many other testing sites are tents that aren’t equipped to handle extreme weather. “(This) can allow snow to fall through the roof and be plowed away, and have a cover if it rains.”
McSweeney said his company also helped convert a small portion of the interior of the building into a workstation that has direct access to the canopy.
Inside the workstation, there are multiple rapid testing machines and cameras where staff can see if patients are arriving at the drive-through, said Alaine Horrocks, Middleton Family Medicine’s chief operating officer. There are also curtains and heat lamps under the canopy intended to provide privacy and keep staff warm, she said.
The canopy project was designed and managed by Steve Loeper, the principal of Structured Solutions, a Peabody-based project management firm.
Allara said the idea for the canopy was a result of the pandemic and there are days when more than 80 people get tested for the coronavirus at the drive-through, but he doesn’t see the structure as a COVID-19 testing canopy.
Preventing disease transmission
“Really it became more of a mindset that infectious disease in general should really be kept outside of the primary care office so as not to infect our patients who are here for physicals or chronic disease management,” he said. “This pandemic has allowed us the opportunity to understand that now patients really do appreciate the fact that if they’re coming in for a physical, they’re not sitting right down next to someone who’s coughing and has the flu or strep throat or COVID-19.”
Allara said not only does keeping infectious patients outside the building prevent transmission of disease among patients, it also allows health care providers to feel safer.
“Disease transmission in an outdoor setting is certainly better than face-to-face and indoors for an extended period of time,” he said, adding that no staff members at the practice have contracted COVID-19 from a patient. “So it actually is better for both parties to be testing outside.”
Cindy Laporte-Unni, a nurse practitioner at Middleton Family Medical, said she is excited about the new canopy.
“I do feel safer,” she said. “Just being able to manage them outside the building and knowing that these people aren’t coming indoors and potentially infecting our staff and our other patients is really beneficial, especially when we see ages from birth through all stages of life.”
Laporte-Unni said the canopy will almost definitely be helpful in the future.
“You know, there have been pandemics every few years that are dealt with in different ways,” she said, mentioning the swine flu and SARS. “This is allowing us to be prepared for what’s next. Hopefully there won’t be a what’s next, but we are preparing for it if it does happen.”
According to Horrocks, the new canopy could also be used to administer COVID-19 vaccines if the practice were able to acquire them.
“We have the ability to probably process over 1,000 COVID vaccines a week, but we don’t have the vaccines,” she said, adding that the practice has been in touch with the Department of Health.