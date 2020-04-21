Spending a substantial amount of money and two years on a project just to be told you have to wait an indefinite amount of time to continue has its drawbacks.
Applicants requesting special council permits have been told that public hearings and site visits required as part of the process will be put on hold until after the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been lifted. City Council President Steve LeBlanc made the call to delay the hearings and visits in conversation with the full council last Tuesday.
"We have been excited and anxious to go to the council as we have done so much work," said Bryan Melanson, who is seeking a special council permit for a building project at 163 Atlantic Road, formerly part of the Ocean View Inn property. "We are disappointed that we can't see the council on (April) 26th unless they reconsider their position."
While they understand the need to practice social distancing protocol to ensure the safety and health of everyone, applicants said they had hoped they could at least present their projects on Zoom.
"We were certainly disappointed that the council wasn't willing to go forward with the public meetings" said Deborah Eliason, the attorney representing Melanson. "That was something that could safely be done and done very well through Zoom.
Work at Barry M. Goldman's building project at 1 Folly Point Road is not completely on pause. Work to simultaneously permit the project through the city's Conservation Commission is ongoing.
"The council's decision hasn't stopped progression of this project dead in the water because we are still, for the time being, able to work on the Conservation Commission side of things," said Joel Favazza of Seaside Legal Solutions P.C., who is representing Goldman.
He added that if they are able to complete things with the Conservation Commission soon, they "will be stalled out waiting for the council to resume the permitting process."
While not related to his client, Favazza said developers face the risk that certain contractors and other trades personnel who were lined up to work may be lost.
"We can't have builders on hold indefinitely," he said. "Builders will have to go to communities where projects are moving forward."
A representative of a project seeking a special permit for 105 Wingaersheek Road did not return the Times' calls in time for publication.
The majority of the City Council agreed with LeBlanc's decision to suspend the special permit application process until after the state of emergency.
"I think we need to have a hard line drawn that anything that the public ordinarily would have been involved with, especially of the magnitude of these permits, that we put this off until they are allowed to be in attendance and heard," Councilor John McCarthy said.
Councilor Jennifer Holmgren agreed, saying she wants to make sure councilors "allow the public full access to the process."
Councilor Valerie Gilman, however, said first informational meetings about the permit requests should done to make some progress in the process.
"We would like to get it started," Gilman said last Tuesday. "With slides in advance and a good presentation we can at least finish that part."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.