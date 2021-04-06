Many knew him as the face of the doggy day-care Paws at Play or Uncle Phil to their pups, but Phil Joubert, 50, was so much more than that.
“He was an all-around great guy,” Phil’s wife, Tanya, told the Times on Thursday. “He cared about everybody and bent over backward to help anyone he could.”
The Jouberts owned the Paws at Play pet store and kennels for 20 years. The business closed this January, a casualty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“He was also a selfless husband, a remarkable father, a loyal son, a caring brother, an uncommonly genuine and devoted friend, and the hardest, most dedicated worker you’ll ever meet,” Phil Joubert’s obituary said.
“He always knew how to crack a joke and make you laugh when no one else could,” it read. “He just wanted to see you smile.
On the night of March 21, Phil Joubert, a Gloucester resident, died unexpectedly from a heart attack.
“It was a terrible loss that has taken a toll on us all,” Tanya Joubert wrote.
His passing hit his family hard financially.
To help the family, a GoFundMe page has been created to raise money to help pay for the unexpected costs of a funeral and other family matters.
“My family and I have had a lot of stress placed on our hearts and we could use help with covering the finances of this awful event that has been a nightmare to us all,” Kayleen Joubert wrote on the page.
As of Monday, $15,270 of the fundraiser’s $20,000 goal had been raised.
And the people who donated were sure to note just how much Phil meant to them and their furry friends.
“Amos was so well taken care of by you all. All of the staff too,” Heidi Paskavitz-Weller wrote. “We couldn’t have raised such a great dog without your help.”
Aimee Noseworthy noted that the Joubert family and its team “has been an amazing part of mine and Bailey’s life for 11 great years and we are so grateful to be able to say we were friends.”
“Mighty Dot,” nicknamed by Phil Joubert, “was a better dog for having attended Paws at Play,” Jenny Connors wrote.
Additional comments echo gratitude and condolences for the Jouberts’ loss.
“We would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all of the outpouring of help and kind words we have received,” Tanya Joubert wrote on the fundraising page. “Phil was a remarkable person and if we didn’t think others already knew, we sure do now.”
Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3rUtGj3.
