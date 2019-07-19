Pet of the Week

Hi, Lila here, with Logan and Lara. We’re 2-month-old retriever mixes looking for homes. A dash of fur here, some muddy paw prints there; life with a pooch may be a little bit messy at times, but the payout is well worth it. We promise to come equipped with companionship, love, adventure, entertainment, loyalty and much more. We are great listeners, have the cutest mannerisms and head tilts and are waiting for what fun adventures come next. If you think one or all of us would make a good addition to your family, stop by the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, today! For more information about us and other adoptable pets, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information.
