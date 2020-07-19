Jake here, pleased to meet you! I am 10 months old terrier mix weighing in at 48 pounds. I love to play with other dogs, although I am still learning exactly how to do so and learning my size. My foster mom says I am house-trained and familiar with a leash but will need  help containing my excitement. My exuberance is likely a bit too much for young children and cats so I would probably do best in a home with those I can’t “knock down.” If you are interested in meeting me visiti https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html to set up a virtual meeting today.

