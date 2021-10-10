Hi, I'm Skye and I'm here with my siblings Everest, Yumi, and Zuma. About 20 pounds at 3 months old, we will probably be medium-sized when full grown. We each hope to find a family who can teach us the joys in life, like going to the bathroom outside, how to sit for a treat, and even how to properly nap on a couch. We like to play with toys, run around outside with our doggy friends and get doted on. If you think one of us girls would make a good addition to your family, stop by! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

