Pet of the Week

I’m Sabrina, one of four 4-month-olds ready to find forever homes. We made our way here from Southern Pup Rescue and the folks here are guessing we have some retriever or poodle in our mix as half of us are scruffy and half are smooth-hair! We are outgoing happy pups and ready to have our forever home. We will need lots of exercise and training, but if you are ready for an adventure partner and new best friend don’t hesitate to come and meet us today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me, my siblings and the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
