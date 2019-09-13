Hi there! I’m Tiger, better known as “Tiger Phat” because the Cape Ann Animal Aid staff think I’m “great” or “excellent.” My Owner passed away and I’m putting my best efforts forward in hopes to find another loving family to care for me. I am more of a couch potato and enjoy bird watching in my free time. Just shy of 6 years and 9 months old, the doc says I am in good health although I could shed a few pounds. Because I’m considered a Super Senior, my adoption fee is waived. If you have time and space for a guy like me, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
