Pet of the Week

Hey there! Are you looking for a super cute, playful kitten? Well you’re in luck because here I am. I’m Zoey and there are several other kittens here in the care of Cape Ann Animal Aid to choose from. We love to talk, climb, play, sleep and repeat! We would make great companions for some very lucky people. If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
