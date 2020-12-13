Pet of the Week

Courtesy photo/Hush, Cape Ann Animal Aid's pet of the week

Hush is a muscular, 40-pound, 1 1/2-year-old years old with energy to spare. He appears to be mix of pointer and a herding breed in his mix. He is friendly with people, affectionate, but not overly so. He would do best in a dog-savvy home without small children because of his strength, intelligence and need for continued training. He is a vocal player, and that can be a little scary sounding for some people and pups. If you’ve had a dog or two and feel confident in your training abilities, are looking for an athletic friend, and think Hush might be the guy for you, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information.

