Hush is a muscular, 40-pound, 1 1/2-year-old years old with energy to spare. He appears to be mix of pointer and a herding breed in his mix. He is friendly with people, affectionate, but not overly so. He would do best in a dog-savvy home without small children because of his strength, intelligence and need for continued training. He is a vocal player, and that can be a little scary sounding for some people and pups. If you’ve had a dog or two and feel confident in your training abilities, are looking for an athletic friend, and think Hush might be the guy for you, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information.
featured
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
Concord, NH - It is with deep sadness that the family of Michael White, 58, of Concord, NH announce his passing on December 5, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He leaves behind his wife, Cathy (Thibodeau) White, son, Josh White and his wife, Bekah, a daughter, Michaela White, his sister, Pat…
