Pet of the Week

Bacon here! I am a 6-year-old former stray looking for a safe space to spend my days. I am still adjusting to indoor living so I would love a quiet, low-traffic home with adults and perhaps some older children. I had some dental care here at the shelter, and it's possible I might need more in the future. If you are looking for a guy to "rescue" and provide a loving home to, consider meeting me virtually. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org to learn more about me and Cape Ann Animal Aid's adoption process.