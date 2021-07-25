H, Angel Cat here. I'm an orange girl with green eyes, 10 years young. I love to be spoiled and like to play from time to time. At my previous home I loved to play with tissue paper, watch "Animal Planet," and watch cat videos on Youtube. I wouldn't mind if there is another cat in the house. I have some tooth tartar that comes with age; it doesn't affect me now but may need attention in the future. I also tend to over-groom in places so I've got some bald patches, but I am still an absolute beauty! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week
