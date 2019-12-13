Pet of the Week

Active, intelligent, and always on the go; Arlo here, pleased to meet you. I'm looking for a household that is willing to keep me busy and help me get out some of my energy. I'm a really fun guy with lots of personality. I think I'd make a great mouser, which sure is an added bonus. Did I mention I'm also very handsome? Stop in for a visit and come see for yourself.
Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
