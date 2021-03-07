Callie, who is declawed, is looking for a peaceful indoor-only home, ideally as an only pet. She is a wonderful companion cat who loves petting, attention and talking. Almost 10 years old, she is quite spry and likes to run and play. Callie is considered a special needs adoption — the fee is waived! — due to chronic kidney disease and a history of gastrointestinal upset, most likely stress-induced. Callie is on a prescription diet to help manage these conditions. If you are interested in Callie, please fill out an application to meet her virtually. For more about Callie and other animals up for adoption, please visit capeannanimalaid.org.
When the first two legal retail marijuana shops opened in Leicester and Northampton, Massachusetts, in November 2018, stories on TV and in newspapers told of long lines, traffic jams and endless police details to keep things orderly and moving along.
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE