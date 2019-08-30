Tom, Jerry and Tweetie here! We are active 8-month-olds, adventurous and love learning and exploring! We will likely do well in any home setting given the proper time and space to settle in. We are excited to find out what a loving family is like. Come meet us and maybe take one or all of us home? Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
