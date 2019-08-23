Caesar here! You may recognize me from the duo Alina and Caesar. We are taking our own paths in life now. I am a 5-year-old hound mix. I still have plenty of pep in my step and might even be able to jump higher than you! I love to be in the outdoors and I ride well in the car. I am pretty mellow when it comes to other dogs, and would love a home with older children. I love massages and snuggle time after a game of fetch. If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
