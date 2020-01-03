Pet of the week

Super cute, roly-poly and ready to meet you today. I am right around 3 months old and already a big chunky guy, so the folks here say I will most likely be a big boy when I am all done growing. I am very sweet, playful, curious and ready to learn. Have time for training and socializing a young puppy and the space in your life, home and heart for a large adult dog? Then come in and visit.
More information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, can be found at www.capeannanimalaid.org.
