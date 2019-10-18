I'm Daisy, 6-month-old border collie-Labrador retriever mix. I treat every day like a new adventure, and I'm looking for my partner(s)-in-crime. I enjoy the company of other canines and could get used to siblings of the four-legged variety. Expressive and a people-pleaser, I would make a wonderful addition to a dog-experienced family. I'm working on my social skills and need some guidance when it comes to meeting new people and going new places. If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
