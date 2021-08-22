Howard is a 5-year-young wiggly, doofy, adventurous guy. "Uncle Howard" adores playing with young puppies, taking them under his wing and showing them the ropes of becoming well-rounded, good dogs. He is very loyal to his people, is an excellent swimmer, and loves to chase balls. Howard has been attending training classes, and always gets a perfect report card. Howard just can't resist chasing some small wildlife outside, so he would do best in a dog-experienced, cat-free home. As an extended stay guest, he will go home with a free session for dog training with his new family. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Howard and other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week
