Hi, I’m Nyla! I’m a greyhound mix just over 2 years old. Anything and everything is exciting to me. I am learning good dog skills and would love to continue learning with you! I am looking for dog-experienced family, perhaps familiar with working breeds. I would do best in a low-traffic home, preferably without cats or chickens as they are really fun to chase! I slept in a crate with the door open at my foster home and occupied myself by watching TV and tossing toys around. I sit for treats! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pet of the Week
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Charles Webb, a lifelong non-conformist whose debut novel "The Graduate" was a deadpan satire of his college education and wealthy background adapted into the classic film of the same name, has died. He was 81.