Hi, I’m Nyla! I’m a greyhound mix just over 2 years old. Anything and everything is exciting to me. I am learning good dog skills and would love to continue learning with you! I am looking for dog-experienced family, perhaps familiar with working breeds. I would do best in a low-traffic home, preferably without cats or chickens as they are really fun to chase! I slept in a crate with the door open at my foster home and occupied myself by watching TV and tossing toys around. I sit for treats! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

Tags

Recommended for you