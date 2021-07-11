Howard is a 5-year -old retriever -pit mix who was a staff favorite at the Texas shelter he came from. He has made his way to Cape Ann Animal Aid in search of a forever home. He is goofy, slightly aloof and loves to be outside chasing tennis balls. He is dog friendly, rides well in the car, knows “sit” and enjoys going on adventures. Because Howard is boisterous and seemingly unaware of his size, he is looking for a home without young children as he may knock them over. Here at the shelter, Howard has had a couple instances of “stranger danger,” where he will bark and growl at certain new people. His new family will need to meet him first and take it slow when introducing him to new people. He has a high prey drive for small animals, so he is looking for a cat-free home. For more information about Howard and meeting him, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org.
featured
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
20th Year Birthday Remembrance In Loving Memory Of Doris L. (Anderson) Webber July 9, 1929 - April 12, 2001 Happy Birthday in Heaven, with Dad! Lovingly missed by daughter Jill, and granddaughter Lauren
