Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Pearl. I am a 2-year-old independent lady who enjoys the quieter side of life. My ideal person would be someone who can respect my boundaries — someone who can tell when I may not want to cuddle and would rather nap, for example. Just a note: I may need to be sedated for things like routine exams because I get so stressed. If you are ready to open your home to a sweet soul, please send in an application so that we can meet on video. I am sure to be grateful for a safe loving home! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Leesburg, FL - Muriel Almy Moore, 85 years, of Leesburg, Fla. and Gloucester, Mass. passed away peacefully in Florida on July 13, 2020, after a lingering illness complicated by the COVID 19 virus. She was born on July 1, 1935, to Capt. John M. Francis Jr. and Ruth C (Adams). She was predecea…
