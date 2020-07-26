Pet of the Week

Courtesy photo/Pearl, Cape Ann Animal Aid's pet of the week.

Hi, my name is Pearl. I am a 2-year-old independent lady who enjoys the quieter side of life. My ideal person would be someone who can respect my boundaries — someone who can tell when I may not want to cuddle and would rather nap, for example. Just a note: I may need to be sedated for things like routine exams because I get so stressed. If you are ready to open your home to a sweet soul, please send in an application so that we can meet on video. I am sure to be grateful for a safe loving home! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

Tags

Recommended for you