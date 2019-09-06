My name is Alley. I’m a blue-eyed, 3-year-old who was being beat up by the other kitty that lived in the home. I am a bit of a shy boy but if spend a little time with me I do warm up. I am not much of a fan of close handling just yet but I like chin scratches and I am a fan of tasty treats too! I might do well with another friendly kitty in the home. If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
