Picasso here. I’ve been down this adoption road before and, I hate to admit, it wasn’t a perfect match. I don’t like kids. No offense. I do like other dogs. I am choosy about who I give my heart to. I know I’m the perfect pup for someone. As part of Cape Ann Animal Aid’s extended stay members group, this means with my adoption fee, you will receive training classes with a local trainer so we can be set up for success! I’m currently in foster care. If you are interested in meeting me, please email my foster mom at mlovell@capeannanimalaid.org or call the shelter to set up an appointment. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
