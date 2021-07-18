Sandra is a sweet lady looking for a home to call her own. She is around 3 years old and enjoys chin scratches, sunny spots for napping, and the occasional treat. She would make a great addition to most any loving home. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Sandra, to find an an application for an opportunity to meet her, and information all the other animals waiting for homes at Cape Ann Animal Aid.
Pet of the Week
