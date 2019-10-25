Hi, I’m young Bram. They call me a spirit cat since I’m very shy with people. The people here at shelter say I’m likely used to living with many cats, and over time, will most likely get used to one or two people who will be allowed to touch me. I’d do well in a quiet household, with patient people. For more information about me please stop by the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter at 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester or call 978-283-6055 and leave a message with your contact info at extension 10.
