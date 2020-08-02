Ridge here! I'm a sweet, shy girl who would love to go to a home with another dog. I am learning to trust and become friends with people. I am a potcake, which basically means I am a mixed breed dog from the Turks and Caicos. I am around 5 months old and almost full grown. I am playful, active, and fun. If you think you have the time and patience to help me build some confidence, fill out an application to adopt me today at www.capeannanimalaid.org/

