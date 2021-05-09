Linda, a 5-year-old shepherd-retriever mix, loves a good snooze, head rubs and makes excited noises when hoping to score belly rubs. She is looking for a quiet home and patient family with another dog to help her adjust and feel more secure. Linda loves going for walks and feels more confident when she is on her leash, even when inside. Linda is house trained. She has an old injury to her back leg so she could need extra care in the future and is considered a special needs adoption. If you think you can provide Linda with the future she deserves please visit https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html.
Pet of the Week
