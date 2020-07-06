I'm Mr. Fox. Are you ready to take home a single, suave and 3-year-old silver fox? I certainly wouldn't mind doing a pro bono video chat  if you really think you're ready for all this. I don't ask much ... a daily shower of compliments, your undivided attention to my beauty, and endless lovings. However, I will chase you down for a can of wet food.  I'm ready to indulge in life! If I sound like the man of your dreams, let's do this and get the application going! P.S. I'm FIV positive, but don't let something like that stop you from adopting me! If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, visit  Cape Ann Animal Aid's website, https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html.

