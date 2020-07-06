I'm Mr. Fox. Are you ready to take home a single, suave and 3-year-old silver fox? I certainly wouldn't mind doing a pro bono video chat if you really think you're ready for all this. I don't ask much ... a daily shower of compliments, your undivided attention to my beauty, and endless lovings. However, I will chase you down for a can of wet food. I'm ready to indulge in life! If I sound like the man of your dreams, let's do this and get the application going! P.S. I'm FIV positive, but don't let something like that stop you from adopting me! If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, visit Cape Ann Animal Aid's website, https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html.
Salem says goodbye to 'a heart of gold': Hundreds attend funeral procession for longtime police officer
SALEM — Hundreds gathered on Salem Common Thursday morning to honor veteran Salem police Officer Dana Mazola as his body moved through Salem’s streets one last time.
