Meet Pop, a 1-year-old short-haired, spayed female looking for a fur-ever home. She is considered a spirit cat — very shy. She’ll live with you, and may bond deeply with you or only grant you the opportunity to touch her ... or not. Pop would be a fine choice of a quiet household or for a situation where you don’t have a lot of time to devote to a pet. Pop is are not a good choice for a busy home or one with children. If you think Pop would make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit her today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
