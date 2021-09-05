Ariel is a sweet, social, loving rat terrier mix who is around 1.5 years old. She loves to be with her people, no matter what they are doing. She is very submissive and often rolls over when you reach down to put her leash and collar on. She is considered a special needs adoption because she was recently treated for heartworm. Her new owner will need to follow up with their vet, and make sure she remains on monthly heartworm prevention. While she may need a refresher once she goes to her new home, she has been keeping her crate clean overnight while at the shelter. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Ariel and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
