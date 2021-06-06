Six-year-old Martha loves looking out the window, playing with strings, and using a scratching post. She was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection that resolved with treatment and is doing well now, but may be at risk of recurrent infections during times of stress. To help prevent these infections, she is on a diet to help with urinary health (Hill’s C/D cat food). If you think Martha sounds like a good companion for you, visit capeannanimalaid.org.
Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.