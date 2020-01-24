Pet of the Week

Hi, Aspen here! I’m a girl and one of seven bouncy, adorable 2-month-old puppies complete with wrinkles here at Cape Ann Animal Aid. We traveled from Virginia and can’t wait to meet our new family! Could it be you? We are happy-go-lucky pups. The folks here are guessing we have some terrier in our family tree but no one knows for sure. If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.