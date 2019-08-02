Soulful brown eyes, the height and physique of a model, chiseled cheekbones and the shiniest black fur. Throw in my ability to be statuesque yet goofy all at the same time, and those are just some of the ingredients to the recipe of me: Bowie. I like to refer to myself as a pocket Dane mix, at 90 pounds being on the smaller end of the spectrum. Not a big fan of change or new things, I’m seeking a person that’s into doing the same old thing with the same old people most every day. If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
