Pet of the Week

Hello there, Dixon here! I am one of the lucky kitties to have been transported from a shelter in Gloucester, Virginia, to Cape Ann Animal Aid in Gloucester in hopes of finding my forever home. I had been adopted out of the Virginia shelter, but x my owner recently died so now at the age of 7 I am looking for a new home. If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today My adoption is fee is waived due 2020 Adoption Program Golden Paw Sponsor AJ Rose Carpet & Flooring in Saugus, Natick and Burlington. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
