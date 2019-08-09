Hello, I’m Lucy, a mature and refined lady looking to find a family who doesn’t mind having just one cat. I’m not ashamed to admit my age is 10. I think I look and act quite a bit younger. I am part of the Super Senior adoption program, which means my adoption fee is waived in hopes of me finding a home more quickly. I hope to have lots of life ahead of me, and I’m looking forward to spending it in a home again. If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
