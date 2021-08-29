Meet Oats, a 4-month-old neutered male. Oats is considered a spirit cat. As a stray, he lacked a lot of socialization time but may warm up in a home setting. Spirit cats are very shy with people, used to living with many cats, and a good choice if you don't have a lot of time to devote to a pet. They are not a good choice for busy homes or one with children. If you are looking for an independent guy, Oats might be the one for you. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Oats and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pet of the Week
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
- Coronavirus Links: Where to find updates for your town, school online
- Biotech building boom foreshadows industry job growth
- Hospitals, health care employers have support for vaccine mandates
- Local residents, officials mourn loss of Johanny Rosario
- Virus surge breaks hospital records amid rising toll on kids
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent for Real Estate Marketplace