Meet Oats, a 4-month-old neutered male. Oats is considered a spirit cat. As a stray, he lacked a lot of socialization time but may warm up in a home setting. Spirit cats are very shy with people, used to living with many cats, and a good choice if you don't have a lot of time to devote to a pet. They are not a good choice for busy homes or one with children. If you are looking for an independent guy, Oats might be the one for you. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Oats and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

