Harley here! I am a gentle 10-year-old looking for my forever family! I was picked up as a stray, and have FIV, or feline immunodeficiency virus, and am looking for a family to keep me safe inside off the streets. I would much prefer the quiet life. I love to lounge, look out the window and have my chin scratched. Because of the FIV, i'm considered a special needs adoption. If you think I might be a good match for your family, consider meeting me today. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.