Hello, Midnight here. I am a 5-month-old neutered male. If you are looking for a lovable kitty please stop on by and spend some time with me and hopefully you will fall in love. I am an active guy and I have lived in the past with another kitty and loved playing, learning and exploring. If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.