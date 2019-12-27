Pet of the week

Hello, Kyliam here. I am a sweet, young lady looking for a fresh start. I was lucky enough to be transported from Puerto Rico to Massachusetts in the hopes of finding my forever home. No one knows much about my background or what breed I might be, but they are guessing I am some kind of Pug mix, and at about 20 pounds full grown, I am the perfect size. If you love the breed and are done with all the puppy stuff, please come on down and maybe you will fall in love.
More information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, can be found at www.capeannanimalaid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.