Pet of the Week

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.