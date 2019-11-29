Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Indigo and I’m 4 months old. They call me a Spirit Cat here at the shelter. Spirit Cats live in your home, but are very shy with people and great with other cats. They may bond deeply with you or only just grant you the opportunity to touch them ... or not. They are a fine choice for situations where you don’t have a lot of time to devote to a pet, as most do not need or want much attention from people. They will not magically turn into normal acting cats; what you see is what they will be like for a long time, maybe always. They are not a good choice for homes with children. If you are patient, kind people with a quiet household, who want to make a difference for an individual cat, and think I’d make a good addition to your family, please stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
