Pet of the week

My name is Jazzy. I am a pretty girl, about 5 years old. I made my way to Cape Ann Animal Aid when my family couldn't keep me due to some allergies. Change can be tough but I am putting my best paw forward and excited for an opportunity at a family to love me forever. In my previous home, I was playful and affectionate. I loved being petted or bird watching out the window. I would do best in a quiet home as your one and only.
If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
