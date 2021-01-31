Duncan here! I am a sweet goofy southern retriever mix looking for a home of my own! I'm riendly and social with both dogs and people but I don't really get how big I am so I would do best in a home with older children. I love to play and toys of all sorts, and am sure to be a good snuggler, too! If you are looking for someone to keep you laughing with silly antics, consider meeting me virtually and adopting me today. Visit Cape Ann Animal Aid's website, www.capeannanimalaid.org, to learn more about me, other pets seeking homes and the adoption procees
If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today!
Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.